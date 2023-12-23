Will We Ever See The Live-Action Invincible Movie?

Plenty have been introduced to "Invincible" by the Prime Video animated series, but the title had a long history before that; it ran as a comic (created by Robert Kirkman, mostly illustrated by Ryan Ottley) from 2003 to 2018, racking up 144 issues as one of Image Comics' premier series. That Kirkman wrote it and "The Walking Dead" almost simultaneously (they started and ended around the same time) is quite the feat.

The "Invincible" series wasn't even the first adaptation of the comic announced. In 2017 (when the comic was in its final stretch), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (co-writers of "Superbad," "Pineapple Express," and more) would be co-writing and co-directing an "Invincible" movie. Kirkman would be directly involved, producing the movie via his company Skybound Entertainment; Skybound has a first-look deal with Universal Pictures, so that would be the studio distributing "Invincible."

In the THR piece, Kirkman praised the duo as the long-awaited "right team" for adapting his "surprising, edgy, shocking, and oftentimes blood-soaked story." In a joint statement published by THR, Goldberg and Rogen said:

"No matter how much damage it causes our bodies, minds, and our most intimate relationships with those we love, we will not rest until 'Invincible' is as great a movie as it deserves to be."

Since that announcement, the "Invincible" animated show has aired for one and a half seasons, but the movie remains in development, with no announcements about casting or the script. Is it still coming?