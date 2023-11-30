Dr. Crane Is Still Working Through His Daddy Issues In The Frasier Revival

The "Frasier" revival started out in much the same way as the original series. On the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004, the titular doctor arrived in a new city which was actually an old city. Having lived in Boston during the years he spent as a regular on "Cheers," Frasier moved back to his native Seattle to start a new life as a newly-divorced bachelor and host of a radio call-in show. But his plans promptly changed when he was left with no choice but to take in his elderly father, Martin (John Mahoney) and the pair were forced to confront their differences.

In the revival show, Frasier once again moves to a new city which is actually an old city. Arriving back in Beantown, the doctor plans on visiting his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) before departing for Paris. But once again, his plans change, and he finds himself with a new roommate, this time in the form of his own son.

In that sense, the revival show is somewhat of a mirror image of the original, wherein Frasier has become the dad and it's his son with whom he's trying to reconnect. The inaugural episode of the reboot made sure to include a touching tribute to John Mahoney before Dr. Crane and his son could begin patching things up, which made for a heartfelt episode that suggested the new show had a shot at recapturing at least some of the magic of the original. Unfortunately, as things have progressed, it hasn't quite managed to live up to that promise, even as the writers have done their best to interrogate the relationships between characters in a similar way to the original series.