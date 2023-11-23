The Latest Episode Of The Frasier Revival Attempts To Make An Unlikeable Character Likable

In /Film's review for the "Frasier" revival, Josh Spiegel described it as neither disappointing nor remarkable. Which is pretty much the perfect description for the supporting characters. After Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon on the original series, and David Hyde Pierce, who played Niles, passed on the opportunity to come back, showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristali had to go back to the drawing board. Along with star Kelsey Grammer, who remains the only original cast member to return in a recurring capacity, Harris and Cristali drew up a new plan for their revival show.

Now airing on Paramount+, that show has done its absolute best to chart a new course for Frasier Crane while remaining faithful to the original show. There are even callbacks to "Cheers" where the character of Frasier first debuted. But try as it might, the new series just can't seem to overcome the lack of the original supporting cast.

On the show, Frasier is joined by an all-new cast that features Jack Cutmore-Scott as his son, Freddy, alongside British comedy legend Nicholas Lyndhurst as his old Oxford buddy and fellow Harvard professor, Alan. So far, Cristali and Harris have tried to give their respective characters some depth, focusing on Frasier and his son's differing tastes and the resulting distance between the two. One installment in particular attempts to demonstrate a more sensitive side of Alan after he pretends to trap himself and Dr. Crane in a wine cellar just to spend some time with his old friend and hash out their issues. Unfortunately, despite such efforts, the supporting characters mostly remain neither disappointing nor remarkable, and with episode eight, the writers tried to flesh out another of these secondary characters to similarly anticlimactic effect.