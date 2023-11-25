The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In December 2023

You know the drill. Every streaming service takes certain movies and TV shows off their platform each month as new titles join their libraries. It can be a bit infuriating to realize the show you've putting off watching for months is now about to become unavailable, but it also gives you the best excuse to finally watch it — a ticking clock.

With the holidays approaching, many of us will be stuck indoors with family members desperately looking for a distraction from the awful political talk. What better way to stop the awkward conversation than by suggesting a fantastic movie or TV show before it leaves Netflix? Sure, you can watch a Christmas classic or even a spirited holiday horror movie. But that's predictable and dull. A much better idea is to spend the holidays watching uncle Sir Ridley Scott tell you a story of honor, revenge, and gladiatorial glory. Or how about one of maestro Jordan Peele's horror gems? As with everything related to streaming, there is a lot that is leaving Netflix. So I'm here to help guide you through the titles you want to prioritize before they vanish in December.