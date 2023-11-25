The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In December 2023
You know the drill. Every streaming service takes certain movies and TV shows off their platform each month as new titles join their libraries. It can be a bit infuriating to realize the show you've putting off watching for months is now about to become unavailable, but it also gives you the best excuse to finally watch it — a ticking clock.
With the holidays approaching, many of us will be stuck indoors with family members desperately looking for a distraction from the awful political talk. What better way to stop the awkward conversation than by suggesting a fantastic movie or TV show before it leaves Netflix? Sure, you can watch a Christmas classic or even a spirited holiday horror movie. But that's predictable and dull. A much better idea is to spend the holidays watching uncle Sir Ridley Scott tell you a story of honor, revenge, and gladiatorial glory. Or how about one of maestro Jordan Peele's horror gems? As with everything related to streaming, there is a lot that is leaving Netflix. So I'm here to help guide you through the titles you want to prioritize before they vanish in December.
Kung Fu Panda
"Kung Fu Panda" is one of DreamWorks Animation's greatest and most consistent franchises. The first movie, in particular, remains a gorgeous animated adventure film with some of the best action in studio animation. Like "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the film creates a vast, lived-in world rich in detail and inspired by Asian culture. The cast, which includes Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, David Cross, James Hong and more, is simply spectacular. But what makes the trilogy — especially the first film — so memorable, is the action sequences. "Kung Fu Panda" features some truly stunning action choreography inspired by martial arts movies. The camera is dynamic, the choreography is varied and kinetic, and every punch and stunt is packed with emotion and impact. "Kung Fu Panda" is endearing, fun for the whole family, and there are two more movies to check out after this, making it the perfect watch during the holidays.
Gladiator
Sir Ridley Scott is delighting (and infuriating) audiences in theaters with his funny take on "Napoleon," but you have until the end of the year to check out one of his all-time greatest films on Netflix before it's gone — "Gladiator." Even 23 years later, the tale of Maximus Decimus Meridius and his epic journey from Roman general to gladiator, as well as his quest for revenge against the insufferable Commodus (whom Scott doesn't consider a villain), remains as exhilarating as ever. Russell Crowe delivers an incredible performance as Maximus, infusing the character with gravitas and longing that Maximus hides behind his stoicism. Few modern movies have the sense of scale of "Gladiator," nor its epic action and set pieces, and Sir Ridley Scott makes it look easy, the film exquisitely presenting a story worthy of the glory of Rome. With Scott returning to make "Gladiator 2" now, there's never been a better time to rewatch the tale of Maximus and Commodus.
The Wolf of Wall Street
Leonardo DiCaprio may have won his Oscar for climbing inside an animal carcass in "The Revenant," but real ones know his most Oscar-worthy role is actually that of Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street." The movie explores the rise and fall of the real-life Belfort and his career as a stockbroker in New York, in the process telling a nuanced, gripping story about how power corrupts, and how those most invested in seeking power tend to be the most amoral. More than anything, "The Wolf of Wall Street" is one hell of a fun time — one of Scorsese's very best.
Seeing DiCaprio rise through the world of stockbrokers (usually coked to the gills) and slowly lose control is utterly hilarious, with the film's infamous quaaludes sequence remaining one of the best scenes of the last decade. "The Wolf of Wall Street" also served to introduce a lot of people to Margot Robbie, indirectly setting the world on the path to the uproarious "Barbie" 10 years later.
Sing 2
Hear me out. The "Sing" movies are the best thing Illumination has done, and they almost (I said almost) justify all the "Minions" movies. No, they don't break the mold of American studio animated movies with some inventive art style or a shockingly dark story. What these movies — especially "Sing 2" — do so well is take the formula of 3D family-friendly animated movies Illumination and DreamWorks have built over the years, break it down to basics, and embrace the power of a fantastic cast and a well-curated non-stop parade of popular songs. Seriously, what other kids' movies can claim to teach children about System of a Down, Ricky Martin, and Bomba Estéreo?
This goes beyond casting the biggest stars for marquee recognition and requires assembling a well-utilized cast of actors with rather great vocal chords. Sure, "Sing 2" features Bono as a jaded rock star legend, but it is also a rare film that features cameos by well-renowned directors (specifically Wes Anderson, Chris Renaud, and Edgar Wright) instead of A-listers. "Sing 2" balances a rather large collection of characters and makes them lovable, all the while presenting rather elaborate musical set pieces. The result is fun for the entire family — seriously.
Us
Jordan Peele has quickly become one of the best filmmakers of his generation. After the monumental success and pop culture milestone that is "Get Out," Peele's sophomore feature, "Us," faced insurmountable odds yet it still delivered the goods. The film stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke as a married couple whose vacation home gets invaded by a family that looks exactly like them and their kids — and soon, everyone else in town. In expected Peele fashion, "Us" works as a terrifyingly effective allegory for class warfare, while also working as a funny and thrilling horror movie. The "Tethered" have become iconic thanks to their striking look and design, echoing the best horror monsters of the '70s and '80s. Sure, it's not as effective as "Get Out," but it is still an ambitious horror movie with astonishing set pieces and one of the best jokes in recent years (the Alexa bit). It's no wonder this movie was making waves on Netflix this Halloween — what is scarier than being attacked by yourself?
Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in December 2023
Leaving 12/14/23
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/21/23
Sing 2
Leaving 12/27/23
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving 12/28/23
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/30/23
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
Leaving 12/31/23
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street