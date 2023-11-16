Ridley Scott Has A Hot Take On The 'Villain' Of Gladiator – It's Not Joaquin Phoenix

One of the most memorable things about Ridley Scott's incredible Roman epic "Gladiator" is just how insufferable Joaquin Phoenix's character Commodus can be. He serves as a foil to Russell Crowe's Maximus at every turn, behaving like a petulant child more often than not. He's cruel, spoiled, and self-centered, played by Phoenix with a kind of intensity that makes him a particularly impressive villain. The only problem is that Scott doesn't think that Commodus is the real villain at all.

The charmingly blunt Scott sat down with Deadline while promoting his latest film, "Napoleon," which stars Phoenix as the infamous Napoleon Bonaparte, and he was asked about casting Phoenix as such villainous characters. Scott was quick to correct, explaining that he didn't think Commodus was really the villain of "Gladiator," and he had some pretty compelling reasons as to why. Watching "Gladiator" with Scott's comments in mind might make the audience a bit more sympathetic towards Commodus, although he is still much too cavalier with people's lives. Some of the most fascinating characters in Scott's films have been the most complicated ones, like Roy Batty in "Blade Runner," David in "Prometheus," and Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci," so maybe Commodus is just another misunderstood misanthrope.