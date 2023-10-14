Netflix's Top Charts Are Seeing Double Jordan Peele

With his 2017 directorial debut "Get Out," Jordan Peele firmly established himself as a horror filmmaker to watch. It was a box office sensation, making Peele a household name for more than his comedy. Viewers might have shown up expecting something in the vein of his sketch comedy work, anticipating a darker story out of the legendary run of "Key and Peele," in which he performed with Keegan-Michael Key. But "Get Out," while often darkly comedic in its skewering of a supposed "post-race" America, was an all-out horror movie, and was made with such brilliant technique and crackling tension that whatever Peele did next would have an audience. And this time, they'd be ready for the horror.

That follow-up was 2019's "Us." Altogether weirder, more sprawling, and more ambitious than his previous movie, "Us" follows a family on a vacation that goes violently wrong when an underground civilization of doppelgangers rises out of their subterranean abode to kill their earthly selves. Where "Get Out" took a "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner" premise to its most extreme, "Us" blended a hodgepodge of '70s and '80s horror movies for its saga of a family torn apart by themselves.

Even with just three features under his belt (2022's spectacular "Nope" is his biggest production yet), Peele has become an event filmmaker. He's a director who takes premises out of nightmares and fuses them with a variety of cinematic influences to make movies unlike anything else coming out. Because of that, it makes sense that both "Get Out" and "Us" have risen to the top 10 of the Netflix charts per FlixPatrol. While Peele's movies play best to packed theaters, they also work great on their own: funny, imaginative, and extremely creepy.