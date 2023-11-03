Gen V Shows The Ease Of Radicalization By The Alt-Right

This post contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of "Gen V."

"The Boys" has been praised for the way showrunner Eric Kripke and the rest of the writers' room have successfully adapted Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's popular comic book series to more accurately reflect our constantly shifting cultural landscape. Many of the plot points and references are pulled straight from the headlines, with promises that the upcoming season 4 will directly tackle even more real-world themes. Considering season 3 ended with Homelander literally living out the claim of the twice-impeached, found legally liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and feloniously indicted former president Trump's statement "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," it certainly seems like the show is heading toward dissecting not only the people who will do anything to stop him but also those who have been dangerously radicalized by his actions.

And the first season of "Gen V" — especially the final two episodes — is already laying that groundwork.

There has been so much to love about "Gen V" thus far, and rightfully so. It's not often that a spin-off show can match the caliber of the original, let alone strengthen the flagship series in hindsight. But that's precisely what "Gen V" does. For the past three seasons, fans have watched as the Nazi-founded Vought International and its industry of Supes tighten its stranglehold on America while citizens worship at the altar of Homelander, a complex "hero" who borders on sociopathy. But how does a figure like that — with such blatantly obvious evil behind his piercing blue eyes and perfectly shaped smile — come to such prominence? Well, the answer lies in "Gen V," just as we can look to the same demographic of people in America to see how it happens in our own lives.