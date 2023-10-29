Saturday Night Live Bringing Back Dune And Wonka Star Timothée Chalamet To Host In November
"Saturday Night Live" just wrapped up a trio of back-to-back episodes to kick off season 49, and now they'll be taking a couple weeks off. But when the late night sketch comedy series comes back in November, they'll be bringing out the big guns. After kicking off with former cast member Pete Davidson, hip hop star Bad Bunny, and stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, "SNL" will be bringing a dose of star power to the show, with "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet returning to host the November 11 episode.
Chalamet will be hosting a month ahead of the release of "Paddington" director Paul King's "Wonka," providing a new prequel spin on the famous chocolatier from Roald Dahl's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Chalamet plays the titular candyman in a movie that will let him stretch his musical chops (watch the trailer right here). This "SNL" episode could have been timed to the release of "Dune: Part Two," but now we're not getting that movie until March 2024.
Maybe "SNL" will help hold us over with a "Dune" sketch of some kind, though a "Wonka" sketch has a lot more potential comedically. However, if the AMPTP fails to resolve the SAG-AFTRA strike before the episode airs, Chalamet won't be able to do any sketches based on his movies — either past or upcoming.
Timmy C is back!
Timothée Chalamet hosted "SNL" for the first time back in December 2020, and it was quite the hilarious episode. Chalamet had a lot of fun with Pete Davidson in a series of sketches, as evidenced above in a bit imagining what right-wing news channel Newsmax's sports coverage might be like for the New York Jets. Chalamet isn't afraid to be silly, and he was one of the best hosts in 2020.
For my money, this was the best sketch of the night, marking a new classic Christmas sketch that can play every year:
Chalamet doesn't do much in here, but it shows that he fits in anywhere. He brings the kind of gravitas to sketch comedy that hosts like Adam Driver and Ryan Gosling have in the past, where they're so dedicated to characters that they elevate the comedy to new levels. Lest we forget the "Tiny Horse" sketch, where Chalamet acted his heart out. Honestly, the episode he hosted only had one bad sketch, so our hopes are high for his return.
Since Chalamet is hosting in November, we probably won't get any new Christmas material, but some kind of Thanksgiving bit could pop up. This time, he'll be joined by musical guest Boygenius. Be sure to check in on /Film the day after the episode for our review.