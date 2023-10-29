Fran Drescher Enforces A SAG Strike-Friendly Halloween On Saturday Night Live

Most people who wear a costume for Halloween want to dress up as one of their favorite characters from a movie or TV show. So, this year, you expect to see a lot of Barbies, maybe some "I Think You Should Leave" driving crooners, and of course a whole host of Miles Raymonds, as people fondly remember Paul Giamatti's character from "Sideways" in their eager anticipation of the release of "The Holdovers."

There's a problem with wanting to do that, though, if you are a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), as the guidelines of the ongoing strike stipulate that you cannot promote any struck material. This includes dressing up as a film or TV character on Halloween, a decision that has ruffled the feathers of a number of people. Personally, I agree with the rule. But a big sticking point with a lot of actors was that these rules also apply to anyone who wants to be in SAG-AFTRA in the future, which would mean that kids wouldn't be able to wear these costumes either. However, SAG-AFTR later clarified that this rule doesn't apply to children.

But that didn't stop "Saturday Night Live" from lampooning this rule on their most recent episode, complete with an impersonation of SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.