True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto To Write And Direct A Horror Film At Blumhouse

Pizzolatto didn't divulge any further details on the project, such as potential casting or any more story details, but it's now in the hands of the powers that be at Blumhouse. That said, the studio's entire business model is built around making movies on the cheap with low-risk, high-reward potential. Betting on a guy like Pizzolatto seems like the exact kind of thing that Jason Blum and co. would do.

Pizzolatto has yet to direct a movie in his career, but he did direct several episodes of "True Detective." He also wrote the screenplay for "The Magnificent Seven" remake, as well as the adaptation of his own novel "Galveston." His other feature credits include Netflix's thriller "The Guilty" and, more recently, a rewrite of Marvel's long-in-development "Blade" reboot. Interestingly, Pizzolato is also turning "The Magnificent Seven" into a series for Amazon, even though the project started out as an original Western.

Blumhouse has been very busy as of late. They've released big franchise films such as "The Exorcist: Believer" and "Five Nights at Freddy's," as well as originals made for streaming such as "Totally Killer." The studio is also behind one of the biggest original theatrical hits of the year with "M3GAN," which has a sequel in development as well.

No word yet on how soon Pizzolatto's movie could actually come to fruition but stay tuned for more details.