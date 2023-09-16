M3GAN 2.0 Release Date, Cast, Writer, And More Info

One of the biggest horror hits in recent memory (and one of the biggest original hits of any kind for that matter) was "M3GAN." Produced by modern horror master James Wan and directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound"), the film about an AI caregiver gone wrong captivated audiences in 2023, becoming the year's first bonafide blockbuster hit. Naturally, that means a sequel is on the way. Get ready for "M3GAN 2.0."

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions were quick to give the green light to a follow-up after the first movie had a massive opening weekend at the box office en route to a $181 million worldwide total. Not bad for a movie made with a mere $12 million budget. As is almost always the case in horror, a franchise has now been born. With development currently underway, we're here to give you all the details you need to know about the sequel. Here is everything we know about "M3GAN 2.0" so you can be ready when it dances into theaters.