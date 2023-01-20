M3GAN 2.0 Won't Try To Force Memeable Moments, According To Director Gerard Johnstone [Exclusive]

In case you haven't heard by now, "M3GAN" is the moment. Even though the film was one of the first notable releases of 2023, this haunted doll take on the killer artificial intelligence film has been an internet sensation ever since the first trailer dropped. The smart marketing campaign of this film, coupled with the bountiful reaction images and memes of the titular doll dancing along to various songs, feels like a "lightning in a bottle" moment — leading to the relatively low budgeted flick making a killing in its box office debut. The film has now passed $100 million worldwide, and is still going strong.

If you're a real bestie and have been following this film's production, however, you could have probably guessed that the forces of producer James Wan, "Housebound" director Gerard Johnstone, and "Malignant" writer Akela Cooper combined are a horror dream team, and that the internet's obsession with "M3GAN" was only inevitable.

Now we know that "M3GAN" will return in the form of an official sequel, "M3GAN 2.0," which has been greenlit for 2025 by Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster. Screenwriter Akela Cooper and stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are all set to return for the second movie.

/Film's BJ Colangelo had the pleasure of interviewing director Gerard Johnstone about "M3GAN" and her newfound icon status, and though he hasn't been officially announced to direct "M3GAN 2.0," he does have some insight on the direction the sequel will be taking. If you have concerns over a sequel to a horror camp classic trying its hardest to become another meme sensation, you'll be relieved to know that isn't this creative team's plan.