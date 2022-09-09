Morbin' Time Explained: How This Morbius Meme Birthed A Monster

With "Morbius" finally finding some measure of success as the number one movie on Netflix, it's time to look back at the meme culture that spawned shortly after the film's theatrical release. Though panned by critics and fans alike, "Morbius" lived on in the hearts of many through the birth of internet-wide inside jokes that often revolved around the phrase "It's Morbin' Time." The terrible nature of the film's writing and direction became a source of inspiration for the superhero-loving community to create some of the funniest memes of 2022. However, despite the overwhelming social media notoriety, "Morbius" failed to understand the true reason behind the memes, birthing a monster in the process.

The origin of this meme would have to be researched by experts in human psychology to get an exact answer as to why this took off like it did; however, there are specific moments in the "Morbius" timeline that point toward a conclusion that may just satisfy your hunger for knowledge (or artificial blood, if you're Morbius). Most importantly, it all culminated in a desperate attempt by the studio to make a few Morbillion dollars at the box office.