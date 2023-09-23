Tom Hiddleston Couldn't Say Loki's Rudest Line In The Avengers Without Giggling

Before Chris Pratt and James Gunn managed to sneak an F-bomb past Kevin Feige and the censors in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Marvel directors had to be a little more subtle about their profanity. Pratt's delivery of the line in the third "Guardians" movie marked the first time the F-word had made it into a Marvel movie, signaling a truly seismic shift in cinematic history that will no doubt one day be mentioned in the same breath as the advent of technicolor or indeed the invention of film itself.

But Star-Lord snapping at Nebula is arguably not the most offensive thing to have happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and no, we're not talking about the CGI in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." No, the most dubious line yet delivered came all the way back in 2012.

"The Avengers" saw Feige unite the various heroes he'd introduced in previous solo movies, demonstrating how to do a shared cinematic universe right and heralding the true arrival of the monolith we all now know as the all-too prevalent MCU. It also signaled the moment Tom Hiddleston said the phrase "mewling quim," which is one of those things that gets less funny and more gross the more you think about it. Evidently, Hiddleston himself found it hilarious in the moment, and couldn't keep a straight face.