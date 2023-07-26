The Flash Didn't Include The Grim Reason Michael Keaton's Batman Is Retired

"The Flash" made the dreams of '90s kids come true by bringing Michael Keaton back as Batman after the actor put down the cape and cowl following "Batman Returns." Unfortunately, the box office receipts show that the return of the retro Dark Knight wasn't enough to get audiences into theaters for the Scarlet Speedster's first solo outing on the big screen. We say solo outing, but "The Flash" not only brought in Michael Keaton's Batman, Ben Affleck's Batman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, but a cavalcade of horrifying digital cameos, including Christopher Reeve and Nicolas Cage as two wildly different versions of Superman. None of that was enough to entice audiences to hit the big screen. If anything the latter only gave people a reason to stay away.

However, "The Flash" delivers a "Back to the Future" riff that makes good use of an older and wiser Bruce Wayne, with Michael Keaton having no problem being back in black. The only problem is that we didn't really get much time to spend with this aged version of the Caped Crusader to understand where he's at in life. When we meet Bruce Wayne in "The Flash," the Barry Allen from another universe and the Barry Allen from the current universe walk into Wayne Manor to find Bruce Wayne bumming around the kitchen in slippers, a cardigan, and fairly unkempt long, gray hair. It's implied that he's not doing much of anything these days, and the only reason for that provided is that Gotham didn't need him anymore, which doesn't give us much to latch onto.

Director Andy Muschietti previously teased a deleted scene from "The Flash" that was intended to provide a little more context as to why Batman was retired in this alternate universe. At the time, he didn't provide any specifics on what that reasoning might be, but a new look behind the scenes spells it out, and it's a bit grim.