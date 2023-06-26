The Flash Used Audio From YouTube For Some Of The Big Multiverse Cameos

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

The DC Extended Universe era of Warner Bros. and DC Studios' superhero films effectively ends with Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," the film that serves as the reset of the DC Universe. By borrowing from the "Flashpoint" storyline in the comics, "The Flash" is not just a story about the hero, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), but also about Supergirl (Sasha Calle), General Zod (Michael Shannon), and two different Batmen (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck). But of course, since we're playing in the sandbox of multiverse storytelling, the superhero cameos extend far beyond the officially announced players.

In a vital moment in "The Flash," Barry Allen moves fast enough to enter the "Chrono Bowl," allowing him to see a flurry of Batmen and Supermen cameos from previous adaptations appearing throughout the multiverse. Playing with multiverses is nothing new, and it certainly didn't help "The Flash" that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted in theaters two weeks prior and absolutely ate its multiverse lunch. The cameos have been hotly debated as deceased actors like Christopher Reeve and Adam West were brought back through digital necromancy to appear in the film, adding to the existing PR nightmare surrounding the release thanks to Ezra Miller's off-screen criminal activity.

Regardless of how anyone individually feels about the ethical conundrums surrounding "The Flash," the film was released with Miller in the starring role and the cameos exist in the final cut. While the use of visual effects is a given in order to incorporate footage from the deceased performers to look like they're from the same universe as "The Flash," the audio provided in order to give the characters a voice came from an unlikely source: YouTube.