The Flash's Disappointing Box Office May Have Killed A Batman Beyond Movie With Michael Keaton

Sad to say, "The Flash" got nowhere near that benchmark on opening weekend, so the odds of this happening are slim to none. It's far more likely that Warner Bros. will focus on Matt Reeves' "The Batman" sequel and "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce a new Batman as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot of the DC Universe. Andy Muschietti, who directed "The Flash," was recently tapped to helm that film.

That having been said, "Batman Beyond" as a nut that the studio has been trying to crack for a long, long time. For those who may not be familiar, the title started as an animated series in 1999 that sees a futuristic version of Gotham City where an elder Bruce Wayne trains a new Batman named Terry McGinnis. Some years ago, there was a plan to have Clint Eastwood star as an old Bruce Wayne in a live-action version of the film that never came to be. More recently, there have been further rumblings of Warner Bros. wanting to get this franchise off the ground on the big screen.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced of an abandoned animated "Batman Beyond" movie that was sort of meant to be an answer to what Sony did with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Perhaps more importantly, Christina Hodson, who was one of the writers on "The Flash," had been working on a "Batman Beyond" movie as a starring vehicle for Keaton. At the time, the indication was that the project had been shelved. If Smith is to be believed, however, the "Batman Beyond" film still had life until "The Flash" ticket sales snuffed it out entirely. Alas, this may be one of those white whale projects that never gets its day in the sun.

