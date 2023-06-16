The Flash Has A Deleted Scene Explaining Why Michael Keaton's Batman Quit

Keeping that scene in the film sounds like a fight the director may have ended up losing against the studio; since he went out of his way to talk about how important it was to him, I have to assume he would have kept it in if he had full control. I wonder if, because Michael Keaton has such a significant role in the movie, that character's inclusion may have been more meaningful to audiences if we had the opportunity to learn more about why Bruce made that key decision. I suppose we'll be able to judge for ourselves when the movie hits home video.

Elsewhere in the interview, Andy Muschietti talked about the evolution of Bruce Wayne, answering questions some viewers might have had about why Batman's technology seems to have improved between now and the last time we saw him:

"The idea of transformation was important to me. I didn't want to find Bruce Wayne in the same spot where we left him 30 years ago. I wanted to create a bit of backstory where he kept being Batman for a few more years, hence the new gadgets and the technology that we see. You see that everything looks like the designs of the Tim Burton movies, but a little altered. His suit is slightly different, the Batwing is different — it's a three-seater now, and he has that rotating technology that was included. I just had fun exploring it."

If you're a Burton purist who was wondering why the suit looks slightly different, consider that mystery solved.

"The Flash" is in theaters now.