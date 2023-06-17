Extraction's Violent Rake Usage Came Straight From The Fans

In 2020, "Extraction" finally answered the question, "What if an action hero was really good at extracting stuff?" And apparently, we were all exhilarated at the prospect of that mystery being solved because the Chris Hemsworth-led actioner became Netflix's most-watched movie, naturally leading the streamer to promptly greenlight "Extraction 2."

But before we see whether this second outing leads to director Sam Hargrave's planned "Extraction" trilogy or not, there's plenty of time to relive some of the highlights from Hemsworth's first go-round as merc-for-hire Tyler Rake. And, depending on how you feel about these kinds of things, the non-stop action of "Extraction" either made for one long highlight reel or a quickly forgettable one-note streaming flick. Either way, you can't fault the expertise that went into crafting the movie's set pieces and combat, which benefited from Hargrave's expertise as a stunt performer and coordinator.

That was perhaps most obvious in the film's 12-minute "one-take" sequence, which saw Rake attempting to pull off the titular extraction by escorting the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord, Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), through the dangerous streets of Dhaka. And while this sequence represented the pinnacle of Hargrave's vision for his directorial debut, there was plenty of your standard multi-camera fight scenes littered throughout the rest of the film, including one brawl which took its cues not just from the film's director, but from a fan.