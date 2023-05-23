Alan Ritchson's Fast X Role Was Originally Intended For Keanu Reeves

This post contains spoilers for "Fast X."

When you think about it, it's kind of ridiculous that Keanu Reeves hasn't appeared in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Alongside former stunt performers turner directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, the man helped redefine action for the modern age with "John Wick" back in 2014, and has been steadily justifying his place at the pinnacle of the genre with each successive film in that saga.

As the "John Wick" films have ventured further and further into all-out action blockbuster territory, they've begun to mirror the trajectory of the "Fast" franchise, which itself pivoted from a street racing theme towards over-the-top action spectacle with its fifth installment. Now, the "Fast & Furious" movies represent one of the biggest action properties in Hollywood, while the "John Wick" series recently cemented its own status within that same pantheon by crossing $1 billion at the global box office.

So, when Leitch signed on to direct 2019's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," talk of a Reeves cameo circulated. Surely this was the moment the famously-dedicated action legend would join the #Fastfamily. Turns out, Reeves was almost in "Hobbs and Shaw," and was only absent because Leitch couldn't find the right role for old John Wick in his "Fast" movie. As the director told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, "I had been talking to Keanu periodically through the shooting of it all and looking for opportunities of where it could be. [...] We came to the conclusion of 'Let's put a pin in it.' I'm all for finding opportunities, but I also didn't want to force anything."

Now, "Fast X" has screeched into theaters and once again, Reeves is unfortunately absent. But it seems he just missed out on making his "Fast" debut this time around.