Devil In The White City Dropped By Hulu, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere

"Make no little plans. They have no magic to stir this show's blood." Hulu has decided to walk away from "Devil in the White City" — the series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 non-fiction historical novel — after developing it with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio for over two-and-a-half years. Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter all brought word of the new development at the same time. Their sources say that the show's producers, ABC Signature and Paramount Television Studios, are still committed to the project and will be shopping "Devil in the White City" around to other platforms, in the hopes of finding a new home. But as of now, the series is more or less dead.

According to THR, Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore") and Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear") were last in talks to star in "Devil in the White City," with Matt Ross — best known for playing Gavin Belson in "Silicon Valley" and helming the 2016 Viggo Mortensen-led comedy-drama "Captain Fantastic" — circling the director's chair. ABC Signature still remains in talks with Law, White, and Ross, but it's going to be a challenge to get them to sign now that "Devil in the White City" doesn't have an outlet attached.

This is a major setback, though hiccups are nothing new for this project that's been through development hell. After all, "Devil in the White City" has been in the works — in one form or another, with or without Scorsese and DiCaprio — since 2003.