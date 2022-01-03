Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series.

Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin Scorsese directing.

In its latest iteration, "The Devil in the White City" looks to be a Hulu limited series, which will probably work better for the story than a movie would, anyway. The 2003 book, which is subtitled "Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America," tells two parallel stories. One follows architect Daniel Burnham, who brought the 1893 world fair to life. The other follows the dark deeds of H.H. Holmes, a pharmacist and serial killer who built a "Murder Castle" in Chicago around the same time. Both men are constructing something elaborate and imaginative, but one is for much more nefarious purposes than the other.