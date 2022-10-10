Hulu's Devil In The White City Loses Director Todd Field Following Keanu Reeves Exit

It's looking a bit less likely that Hulu will be adapting Erik Larson's 2003 novel "The Devil in the White City," after all. Variety reports that the adaptation has lost its main director, Todd Field, mere days after Keanu Reeves left the project. What in tarnation is going on?

The answer to that question is still unknown. According to Variety's anonymous source, Hulu is now trying to recruit a new director for the buzzy series alongside a new lead actor. Reeves was slated to play Daniel H. Burnham, a real-life architect who gets caught up in the frantic energy of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair as a serial killer roams the nearby streets. Much like Field's sudden departure, it is unknown why the actor dropped out, although it is quite odd that both the lead and the show's director left the project around the same time.

Field would have directed the first two episodes of "The Devil in the White City," as well as served as executive producer on the project. Variety's source also claims that the director will no longer be producing the series, either.