Devil In The White City Series Loses Keanu Reeves In Today's Heartbreaking TV News

Believe it or not, the story of "The Devil in the White City" goes back even further than 2010, too. According to Variety, Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner were also developing the project at one point, though their option lapsed in 2004. With no other announced cast members, the project seems to be trapped in development hell at this point, but if it can limp its way to the finish line, it could still be great. The book of the same name, subtitled "Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America," captured readers' attention with its compelling, split nonfiction narratives when it was first published in 2003, and still remains an oft-referenced true crime favorite today.

The saga follows Burnham as he takes on the herculean task of helping to construct the 1893 world's fair, an impressive attraction that featured all-new architecture and became an enduring symbol of American exceptionalism, for better or worse. Meanwhile, Larson writes, pharmacist-turned-serial killer Holmes was building a terrible and impressive work of his own, which is commonly called his "Murder Castle." While initial reports about Reeves' involvement were intriguingly mum about which of the two leads he'd be playing, we know now per Variety that he was reportedly set to play Burnham, with someone else filling his killer co-lead's shoes.

This probably goes without saying, but there is no set release date for Hulu's "The Devil in the White City." Here's hoping a new cast comes together soon.