Steven Spielberg Is Helping Adapt Stanley Kubrick's Unproduced Screenplay Napoleon For An HBO Limited Series

Stanley Kubrick left behind several incomplete projects when he died in 1999, with "Napoléon" arguably being his most infamous one. After devoting much of his life to studying the life of French army general Napoléon Bonaparte, several issues arose while he was attempting to get it off the ground. He eventually never returned to it, but his script is far from dead. That's because Steven Spielberg, who worked with Kubrick on "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," confirmed that he was still working on adapting his lengthy script as an HBO limited series.

"We are mounting a big production with the cooperation of [widow] Christiane Kubrick and [producer] Jan Harlan for HBO based on Stanley's original script, 'Napoléon,'" the "Fablemans" director said,

Spielberg delivered these remarks during a conference at the Berlinale Film Festival. It's not likely that he will direct the miniseries, as he also said during the conference that he has not yet set his next directorial effort. However, whoever they choose will be tasked with directing seven episodes of what film scholars have called "the greatest movie never made."