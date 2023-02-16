Superhero Bits: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Tickets Go On Sale, Venom Arrives In Midnight Suns & More

DC is going big for AAPI Heritage Month, launching three new titles focused on Asian heroes. Most interestingly, a new team-up book titled "The Vigil" is coming our way on May 16. The book is written by Ram V ("Detective Comics," "Swamp Thing"), with art by Lalit Kumar Sharma ("Truth & Justice," "Daredevil"). As for what to expect? A description of the book provided by DC reads as follows:

The Vigil is Arclight, Saya, Dodge, and Castle, a group of individuals given powers they didn't want, determined to stop metahuman research and tech created for military applications at any cost. Along the way, they'll encounter super heroes that could be allies or enemies, not a surprise for a group that exists to shut down state-sponsored superhumans ... and clean up the mess before any hero or villain arrives, as if both the crime and The Vigil were never there.

This is all spun out of the "Dawn of DC" initiative, which is kind of serving as a soft reboot of the publishing line. Meanwhile, we've also got "Spirit World" hitting shelves on May 9, as well as "City Boy" debuting on May 23. Full details on all of these titles can be found by clicking here.