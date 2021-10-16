Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Footage Breakdown: Lucy Liu And Helen Mirren Menace The Shazam Family

The featurette kicks off by giving us a look at Shazam in his brand new costume, once again played by Zachary Levi. We are then treated to a few glimpses of the various heroes that make up the Shazam family, who will presumably be getting more screen time in the sequel, having appeared in the first film's climactic battle.

"We all established something very special on the first movie and, in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' we expand on that," Levi says as we get some various looks at the cast members in action while filming.

Warner Bros.

"Now, they have to balance their life with being superheroes," Sandberg adds. At this point, we also get a look at Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), who is a new addition to the cast. She is hanging with Jack Dylan Grazer, who also reprises his role as Freddy Freeman.