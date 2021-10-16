Shazam! Fury Of The Gods First Look Promises Things Are Going To Get Even Weirder

Shazam is powering up for a return to theaters in 2023, and thanks to this weekend's DC FanDome event, we've got our first look now at "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

The movie sees Zachary Levi sliding back into his red padded tights as Shazam, but if you've seen the 2019 film then you know he won't be coming back alone. This time he's got a whole super-powered foster family ready to join him in red, blue, purple, green, and grey.

They're the Shazam Family, but with any luck, the hashtag-ready portmanteu, #Shazamily, will soon catch on as a shorthand way of referring to them. Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are also on board "Fury of the Gods" as the villains Hespera and Kalypso.

Once upon a time, you'd need to file into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to have exclusive access to trailers and first looks like this before the rest of the general public. DC FanDome aims to deliver such content to fans in the comfort of their own home. You've seen the Shazam Family's new costumes; now, get ready to feast your eyes on this video, as Shazam brings the thunder in "Fury of the Gods."