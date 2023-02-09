Superhero Bits: Harrison Ford On Joining The MCU, Marvel's Midnight Suns Flopped & More

Seth Rogen is producing the new animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie. Titled "Mutant Mayhem," it is set to hit theaters this summer. And while not much has been revealed about it, Rogen did recently appear on the "Hawk vs Wolf" podcast and told hosts Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis about the soundtrack. Specifically, that it is not unlike the soundtracks for the "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" video games:

"They do skate, actually What's funny is we were having a call with the music supervisor because we were pretty far along on and there's a lot of music in it and they're like, 'The music doesn't go together. [...] It goes together but in a weird way like how would you describe it?' And our director [Jeff Rowe] was like, 'I kind of describe it as what you would kind of hear playing 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.” It's like a random assortment of music, kind of, but it all fits together perfectly, it kind of has that same energy and spirit. [...] It's, like, very similar and there are literally some songs that are from like the original 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.' It's amazing, it's really cool, and it's fully animated and it comes out in August and it's incredible. I'm really psyched about it."

So yeah, that sounds pretty great, given that the soundtracks for those games are downright legendary in certain circles. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is currently set to hit theaters on August 4, 2023.