Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Arrives On PC, The Dawn Of DC In 2023 & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Spider-Man: Miles Morales" finally hits PC.
"Daredevil: Born Again" might be missing one big star.
Marvel Cinematic Universe fatigue may be a thing.
Get ready for the Dawn of DC next year.
All that and more!
Get a Marvel-inspired hat from your favorite Minor League Baseball team
Are you a Minor League Baseball fan? Do you also enjoy Marvel superheroes? Then boy do we have some good news! Marvel has collaborated with the MiLB for some new hats, several of which can be seen above. So, if you happen to like teams like the Round Rock Express or the Biloxi Shuckers, you can now get a hat repping the team and your love of Marvel. Win-win.
Get a look at the participating teams and hats for those teams by clicking here.
Dawn of DC is coming in 2023, but what is that exactly?
Dawn is coming.— DC (@DCComics) November 18, 2022
2023 kicks off an epic yearlong adventure that will have DC’s greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains step out of the shadows and into the light.
Visit https://t.co/954HRbRP81 to learn more about the #DawnOfDC.
2023 is going to be a big year for DC comics as the publisher has announced a line-wide event called "Dawn of DC" that will span the entire year. The initiative spins out of the events of "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths" and "DC Universe: Lazarus Planet." But if you didn't read those events, it's mostly okay. Much of this event will involve the launch of new titles, seemingly to offer new readers logical entry points. DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee had this to say about it:
"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in 'Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths' and 'DC Universe: Lazarus Planet,' the DC Universe will be heading toward the light. With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, 'Dawn of DC' is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."
While this doesn't seem like a full reboot, as was the case with New 52 and Rebirth several years back, this is a pretty big deal, it seems. A full list of titles and creative teams for "Dawn of DC" can be found by clicking here.
This Knightfall Catwoman figure from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed a new figure that will be of interest to Catwoman fans. In particular, this new 7-inch figure is based on the version of the character that appeared in the classic "Batman: Knightfall" storyline, arguably one of the most epic in the long history of "Batman." No word yet on pricing or when the figure will go on sale, but we should be learning more about that very soon. Keep your eyes peeled.
Check out this new Wakanda Forever poster featuring Ironheart
The Genius, Riri Williams.— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 18, 2022
Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever, now playing only in theaters.
🎨: @ChuckStyless pic.twitter.com/LcwMosZqx0
It's fully expected that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is going to dominate again in its second weekend at the box office. But that doesn't mean Marvel and Disney are just going to sit on their hands when it comes to marketing. Case in point, they've revealed this impressive new poster that is focused on Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who makes her debut in the film. That's rather important given that the "Ironheart" series for Disney+ is coming our way next year.
This is only the beginning.
Are fans getting fatigued with the MCU? Survey says yes (in some cases)
As reported by Variety, a recent survey conducted by Fandom of more than 5,000 superhero fans ranging from age 13 to 54 had some pretty interesting findings. Among them? More than one-third of Marvel fans are said to be feeling fatigued with the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall. On the plus side, however, Marvel fans are more inclined to show up and watch just about any Marvel release, as opposed to DC fans, who are more included to show up for a particular hero or solo story, per the survey.
This is one survey, and as it stands, movies like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are far more successful than anything else Hollywood is putting out. So it's all relative, but if this fatigue continues, who knows? Perhaps it's worth thinking about.
A copy of Amazing Spider-Man #50, Kingpin's debut, just sold for a small fortune
Meanwhile... A CGC 9.8 copy of AMAZING SPIDER-MEN #50, featuring the first appearance of The Kingpin, sold for $99,000 at this morning's auction from @HeritageAuctions.
As noted by The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, Heritage Auctions recently sold a near-mint condition copy of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50. The issue is key as it served as Kingpin's debut, a villain who has gone on to become a huge mainstay in the comics over the years. He's also currently part of the MCU, as portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio.
Well, the character's legacy showed its value at that auction, as the book sold for an incredible $99,000. Nobody ever said collecting comics was cheap, kids. So much for that cover price of 12 cents, eh?
Tom King discusses his canceled New Gods movie for DC
At one point, superstar comic book writer Tom King teamed up with director Ava DuVernay for a movie that would have adapted the beloved "New Gods" comics for DC and Warner Bros. Unfortunately, the project has since been scrapped. In a recent interview with Comic Book Resources, King discussed the project and whether or not there is any chance of it rising from the ashes at DC Studios.
"Ah, I mean, anything's possible. I love that script. I loved working with Ava. It was an absolute joy. She's a genius storyteller. You absolutely never know. I don't want to close any doors. Right now, I'm just so incredibly busy. I have so much on my plate. It'd be hard to see taking on a whole movie right now. But that script has never been read. The movie was taken off the docket because it conflicted with the plans they had at the time. So who knows? When new plans come, maybe new opportunities will arise. That's complete speculation. I have absolutely no knowledge. I'd love to work with Ava again. She was a joy."
Hard not to admire King's optimism, but this still sounds pretty dead in the water. Pour one out.
Deborah Ann Woll isn't part of Daredevil: Born Again ... yet
Deborah Ann Woll was a paramount part of Netflix's "Daredevil" series, and with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively, for "Daredevil: Born Again," one might think she is coming back as well. Not so fast! Speaking on the "Inside of You" podcast with Michael Rosenbaum recently, Woll explained that she still hasn't been contacted by Marvel about it. "I can say this: they have not called me yet," Woll said. "So, as of now, I am not a part of it."
That's disappointing but, with the show not set to begin production until early 2023, there's still time. Do the right thing, Marvel. Get Woll on the phone.
James Gunn and Peter Safran are revealing their DC plan to Warner Bros. soon
James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the heads of DC Studios earlier this month. They are apparently wasting no time as they are planning to present their outline for the DC Universe to the team at Warner Bros. Discovery in the next couple of months. This was confirmed by Gunn on Twitter after being asked about it by a fan.
The query came following a report detailing the issues with Henry Cavill's potential return as Superman made the rounds, which included mention of Gunn and Safran's timeline. "Yes, that is true (revealing it to the wbd team)," Gunn said in response.
So there we have it! Now, this doesn't mean we will all be learning of their plans at that time, but the gears are turning quickly with the new team in place. A new era of DC is fast approaching, that much is certain.
New trailer welcomes Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC
Lastly, today is the day, PC gamers. "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" is no longer a PlayStation exclusive and can now be played on a PC near you (as well as the Steam Deck). Sony and Insomniac Games did quite well with "Marvel's Spider-Man" on PC earlier this year and wasted no time in making the follow-up to that game available to a wider audience as well. The above trailer gives an overview of the game for the much, much larger pool of gamers that now has access to it. Those interested can grab it now via Steam for $49.99.