Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Arrives On PC, The Dawn Of DC In 2023 & More

Dawn is coming. 2023 kicks off an epic yearlong adventure that will have DC’s greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains step out of the shadows and into the light. Visit https://t.co/954HRbRP81 to learn more about the #DawnOfDC . pic.twitter.com/074iscyUbh

2023 is going to be a big year for DC comics as the publisher has announced a line-wide event called "Dawn of DC" that will span the entire year. The initiative spins out of the events of "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths" and "DC Universe: Lazarus Planet." But if you didn't read those events, it's mostly okay. Much of this event will involve the launch of new titles, seemingly to offer new readers logical entry points. DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee had this to say about it:

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in 'Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths' and 'DC Universe: Lazarus Planet,' the DC Universe will be heading toward the light. With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, 'Dawn of DC' is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

While this doesn't seem like a full reboot, as was the case with New 52 and Rebirth several years back, this is a pretty big deal, it seems. A full list of titles and creative teams for "Dawn of DC" can be found by clicking here.