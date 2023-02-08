Horror Comic Series Wytches Is Becoming An Animated Series At Prime Video

Prime Video is quickly becoming the destination for adaptations of acclaimed comic book series. Since wading into the waters with Ben Edlund's "The Tick" in 2016 and striking it big with Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's "The Boys" in 2019 from "Supernatural" and "Timeless" creator Eric Kripke, the streaming service hasn't been afraid to look to our local comic book shops for the latest and greatest stories to bring to life. With these successes, they moved forward with "Invincible", "Paper Girls," and a few spinoffs from "The Boys." But the parade from the page to the screen isn't stopping here.

According to Variety, Amazon has ordered an animated adaptation of "Wytches," the six-issue limited series by acclaimed comic book writer Scott Snyder, renowned artist Jock, and award-winning colorist Matt Hollingsworth. This haunting tale from Image Comics follows Sailor Rook, a teenager that has just moved to a small New Hampshire town with her family in an effort to start over after a tragic incident involving her bully. But upon their arrival, they soon learn that the town is a haven for ancient creatures that prey on the dark fears and desires of its inhabitants.

While details are currently scarce about the upcoming project, everyone involved is excited to bring the audience deep into the woods. Originally, Plan B Entertainment acquired the rights to "Wytches" in 2014 with the intention of turning it into a movie. However, in 2021, Snyder revealed that the team had shifted its focus to creating an animated series, finding a home at Prime Video.