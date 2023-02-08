Horror Comic Series Wytches Is Becoming An Animated Series At Prime Video
Prime Video is quickly becoming the destination for adaptations of acclaimed comic book series. Since wading into the waters with Ben Edlund's "The Tick" in 2016 and striking it big with Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's "The Boys" in 2019 from "Supernatural" and "Timeless" creator Eric Kripke, the streaming service hasn't been afraid to look to our local comic book shops for the latest and greatest stories to bring to life. With these successes, they moved forward with "Invincible", "Paper Girls," and a few spinoffs from "The Boys." But the parade from the page to the screen isn't stopping here.
According to Variety, Amazon has ordered an animated adaptation of "Wytches," the six-issue limited series by acclaimed comic book writer Scott Snyder, renowned artist Jock, and award-winning colorist Matt Hollingsworth. This haunting tale from Image Comics follows Sailor Rook, a teenager that has just moved to a small New Hampshire town with her family in an effort to start over after a tragic incident involving her bully. But upon their arrival, they soon learn that the town is a haven for ancient creatures that prey on the dark fears and desires of its inhabitants.
While details are currently scarce about the upcoming project, everyone involved is excited to bring the audience deep into the woods. Originally, Plan B Entertainment acquired the rights to "Wytches" in 2014 with the intention of turning it into a movie. However, in 2021, Snyder revealed that the team had shifted its focus to creating an animated series, finding a home at Prime Video.
Come sail away
In the announcement to Variety, Amazon Studios Head of Animation, Melissa Wolfe, touched on a few things that drew the company to this story:
"Driven by the pairing of Scott [Snyder] and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, 'Wytches' fuses nail-biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches. Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock's well-regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series."
Snyder, who is probably best known for his incredible run on "Batman" with artist Greg Capullo as part of DC Comics' The New 52, also chimed in by sharing the inspiration for his book and the advantages of adapting his work in this format. Here's what he had to say:
"'Wytches' is possibly my most personal work. It's all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I've been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of 'Wytches,' taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places."
Though no release date has been shared at this time, it sounds like production has started and we should know more about this "dark, personal, twisted, and very special" series very soon.