Paper Girls Stars On Time Travel, Takeaways From Season 1, And What They Want To See In The Future [Interview]

When some actors joined a project based on a comic, they consume as much of the source material as possible. Did you take that route when you signed on for "Paper Girls," or were you more focused on creating your own version of the character?

Nelet: A little bit of both, I think.

Jones: Yeah.

Strazza: We all read the comics. I know after my first audition for it, I found a sketchy website...

Nelet: [Laughs] That's how I read it!

Strazza: I read all the comic books in one night in my bed. I fell in love with the color palette and the characters and the realness of their personalities and how they had depth to them. And then we all took our own liberties with creating the screen version as well.

Nelet: I think in the show, the characters are very similar to the comic books. But there's just this new essence to them that just brings them to life.

Jones: I actually bought the books. [All laugh] I did read all of them and I wanted to really bring comic book Tiff to life. But I also wanted to put Camryn into Tiff — put a little bit of myself into her. So that's what I did.

Rosinsky: For me, I feel that sort of, at least for Mac, there's the comic book Mac, and then there's the TV show version of Mac. And I love the comic book Mac, but I've sort of just done my interpretation of her, given it my own twist on it, but I hope that those can be preserved sort of separately, almost.

Strazza: Independently.

Rosinsky: Yeah.