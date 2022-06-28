Baymax! Star Scott Adsit On Finding That Distinctive Voice And The Power Of Community [Interview]

Speaking of Baymax's streamlined design, like you said, he doesn't necessarily show emotion in the conventional sense, yet it still comes across due to your performance. What's the formula that you concocted to bring him to life with such compassion, innocence, and love?

I think it's just that he's available and he listens, and he can understand what is needed of him. Though he may not be able to express it emotionally, he is devoted to making other people feel good and helping them. And so my performance kind of rides the line between being just programming and being emotional. He's a very well-built robot with a great AI, so when you do hear some emotion coming from him, you maybe question, "Is that just good programming or is something else happening there?" And I know in my perspective, which is only one, I think he's got an emotional life buried in the center of him, but being a robot, he can't express it like you and I do, so it comes out technically.

Were there any famous movie robots or TV robots that you looked to while developing Baymax?

No, I looked more toward just kind people I know and the kind of people who are selflessly helpful. That voice came out of just the kindest aspect of myself, where I don't have any judgment and I don't have any agenda. I just am there to help. There's a part of me that is that, and that part of me has this voice where it's just very kind and has no sharp edges.