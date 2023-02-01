Dune Part 2 Is 'More Cutthroat' Than Part 1, But There's Some 'Absurd Humor' Too

But that's not all. Dave Bautista shared that "Dune: Part Two" will have some "absurd humor" as well, as it should. "Dune" has the potential to be funny — Paul Atreides is sci-fi's resident sad boy (or chosen one, depending on what you like to call him); this is a story featuring giant worms; and a really cool substance that gets you high if ingested, turns your eyes blue, and also helps you travel to outer space and stuff.

"[There] are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star added. Bautista's statement about the "funny moments" in the "Dune" sequel makes me wonder if we'll see Paul riding a sandworm while the Fremen cheer and break into applause or something. (It could very well happen, given Javier Bardem's request and what happens in the book.)

Picking up where the first one left off — "Dune" doesn't really have an ending; it basically cuts to black in what feels like the middle of a tale — "Dune: Part Two" will follow Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen to unite Arrakis and stop the Harkonnen reign of terror. And that may not be the end, as Denis Villeneuve has plans to wrap things up with a trilogy.