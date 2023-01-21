Gerard Johnstone Didn't Intend For The M3GAN Dance To Take Over The World

Even if you haven't seen "M3GAN," chances are, you've seen the meme of the killer A.I. doll dancing down the hall in the hit horror comedy from director Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") and screenwriter Akela Cooper ("Malignant"). For better or worse, we're living in a time when movies are often reduced to memes, and the faces that hold sway over the box office belong to blue aliens and humanoid robot girls (as opposed to actual humans). It almost feels like something out of a "Black Mirror" episode, where the culture at large is filled with so much white noise that it takes a bizarre, out-of-context image like M3GAN dancing to hijack its attention.

When the first trailer for "M3GAN" dropped last October, the shot of the titular doll doing her self-possessed dance was soon memeified across Twitter and TikTok, with even celebrities like rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting in on the conversation. Not to be outdone, some of M3GAN's "besties" rang in the New Year by bringing her viral dance to the halftime show at a cross-town football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

The dance, however, wasn't necessarily intended as corporate meme fuel in the way of cute, Disney-owned space critters like Porgs, Baby Yoda, and Baby Groot. In fact, its popularity took Johnstone somewhat by surprise. In BJ Colangelo's recent interview with Johnstone for /Film, the director said: