Superhero Bits: Ant-Man Gets His Civil War, That Captain Planet Movie Might Still Happen & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" gets compared to "Civil War."
The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer gets the LEGO treatment.
"TMNT: Shredder's Revenge" is now on mobile...through Netflix.
A gigantic Millarworld crossover event.
All that and more!
Mark Millar's Millarworld planning a massive, 24-title comic book crossover event
Mark Millar's Millarworld is one of the bigger comic book publishers out there outside of Marvel and DC, in small part because the company is owned by Netflix. Now, the publisher of titles such as "Jupiter's Legacy" and "Kick-Ass" is planning a crossover event for the pages. Speaking to SFX Magazine (via Comicbook.com), Millar explained that they are bringing 24 different franchises together for a massive event titled "Big Time."
"Our books over the next few months lead into a crossover, which ties together all the Millarworld franchises. There are actually 24 franchises altogether if you count series like 'Kick-Ass,' 'Kingsman' and 'Hit Girl,' so we're putting them in one mega-story, which brings all of them together."
"Big Time" does not yet have a release date, but look for it on shelves this spring.
Netflix subscribers can now play Shredder's Revenge on mobile devices
Netflix has been getting into gaming as of late and, even though it hasn't taken off in the mainstream yet, they are adding value for their subscribers. Case in point, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" is now available through Netflix Games. As such, it can be played via mobile devices, of both the Android and Apple varieties. So, anyone who has a Netflix subscription can merely download an app and get into some classic side-scroller action.
For those who aren't super familiar with the game as of yet, Netflix has released a trailer for you to check out above.
S.H. Figuarts Miles Morales Spider-Man is gearing up for pre-orders
S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man (Miles Morales) (Spider-Man:— TamashiiNations (@TamashiiNations) January 10, 2023
Across the Spider-Verse)
Look for pre-orders to open this week. Shipping July 2023!#spiderman #spiderverse #acrossthespiderverse #shfiguarts #tamashiinations pic.twitter.com/4zO8tY8l0m
TamashiiNations has revealed that the upcoming Miles Morales from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" by S.H. Figuarts is going up for pre-orders this week. The figure is due to arrive in July of this year, just after the movie debuts in theaters. While pre-order links are not yet available, those who want to get their hands on this one would do well to keep their eyes open. Stay tuned.
Hildur Gudnadottir has begun work on the score for Joker: Folie a Deux
Filming is currently underway on "Joker: Folie a Deux," aka the sequel to 2019's "Joker." While it's early days, in a new profile in Variety, it has been revealed that Hildur Gundandottir has begun her work on the score for the film. There's not much more to go on right now but this is good news, given that the composer won an Oscar for her work on the first film.
The sequel will once again be directed by Todd Philips, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joining as Harley Quinn. It is currently set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.
Angela Bassett won a Golden Globe for Wakanda Forever, a first for Marvel
While there are many, many reasons that the Golden Globes don't matter very much and you probably shouldn't pay attention to them, something big happened last night. Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for her work in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." It marks the first time that an actor from a Marvel Cinematic Universe film has won a major acting award at a major awards show. It also could very much put Bassett on a trajectory to not only secure an Oscar nomination but possibly a win.
That live-action Captain Planet movie might happen, actually
For several years now, Leonardo DiCaprio, amazingly enough, has had a "Captain Planet" movie in development, with "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell writing it. So, what's going on with the movie? Well, according to the star, it looks like conversations are going to be taking place to get that one moving in the right direction shortly. Speaking with ET, Powell said the following:
"I think those conversations will be happening shortly. I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great ... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."
This is a movie that has been in development for several years and has changed hands a few times. That tends to get tricky. But in an age when superheroes come at a premium and not everyone can have Marvel and DC, it seems like this might be worth taking a look at. We'll see if those conversations actually end up going anywhere productive.
A trailer for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever steelbooks
Bring home Wakanda and Talokan forever! Add two exclusive Black Panther: #WakandaForever limited-time Steelbooks, featuring art by Orlando Arocena and Dorothea Taylor to your Marvel Studios movie collection. Pre-order now at @BestBuy: https://t.co/4B4IdDIrL6 pic.twitter.com/EPjxgJSL0G— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 11, 2023
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to arrive on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on February 7, 2023, exactly one week after the blockbuster hits Disney+. For those who dig steelbooks, specifically, Best Buy will have not one, but two different editions available for purchase. The above trailer highlights both of those editions that are currently available for pre-order, which center on Namor and Shuri, respectively. The steelbooks are currently going for $38.99 each and pre-orders can be secured by clicking here.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is as big as Civil War
Per Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development, it sounds like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is going to be very consequential to the MCU moving forward. So much so that it drew comparisons to "Captain America: Civil War" from the executive. In a press release for the film (via The Direct), Broussard explained that they wanted Ant-Man's next adventure to have similarly high stakes.
"We talk about movies like 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that. 'Captain America: Civil War' was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn — it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."
That is a pretty bold statement! All due respect to the first two "Ant-Man" movies, but they didn't have a massive impact on the wider MCU, save for the post-credits scene attached to "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which teed up the ball for "Avengers: Endgame." But it sounds like Scott Lang is stepping up his game this time around.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer gets the LEGO treatment
Lastly, the folks at Huxley Berg Studios have given James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" the LEGO treatment. Or the trailer for the film, anyway. The trailer debuted online several weeks back and promises to be a very emotional conclusion to this trilogy. So why not see what Star-Lord and the gang look like in LEGO form for their final ride together? It's particularly fun to see how other Disney characters are incorporated into this reimagining of the footage. Check out the trailer for yourself above and look out for the movie in theaters on May 5, 2023.