Superhero Bits: Ant-Man Gets His Civil War, That Captain Planet Movie Might Still Happen & More

For several years now, Leonardo DiCaprio, amazingly enough, has had a "Captain Planet" movie in development, with "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell writing it. So, what's going on with the movie? Well, according to the star, it looks like conversations are going to be taking place to get that one moving in the right direction shortly. Speaking with ET, Powell said the following:

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly. I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great ... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

This is a movie that has been in development for several years and has changed hands a few times. That tends to get tricky. But in an age when superheroes come at a premium and not everyone can have Marvel and DC, it seems like this might be worth taking a look at. We'll see if those conversations actually end up going anywhere productive.