Official Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Synopsis Offers Our First Hard Details About The Sequel's Story

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023 has pulled back the curtain, as we now know an awful lot more about "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." This is the sequel to 2018's much-beloved "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and it will once again center on Miles Morales as he traverses the multiverse facing various foes, as well as meeting new Spidey friends. To go along with the reveal of the movie's full-length trailer, we also finally got a plot synopsis. And, amazingly enough, the text is, in some ways, more revealing than the trailer itself.

What is true of both the original teaser trailer and this new trailer is that they are both playing things very coy. This new one contains a ton of footage from the previous movie, and goes very little into the actual plot even when the new footage kicks in. Fortunately, the synopsis gives us a bit more to chew on, and it reads as follows:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Admittedly, that is not a ton to go on but, coupled with the footage we have, it definitely gives us enough to work with. Taking all of the information as a whole, we can begin to paint a picture of what's to come next summer.