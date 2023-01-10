Superhero Bits: A Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer Is Imminent, The MCU's M.O.D.O.K. Revealed & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
The MCU's M.O.D.O.K. has been unmasked.
A new trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is coming.
Is Adam Driver gearing up to join the MCU?
Mike Colter seems to have moved on from Luke Cage.
All that and more!
Aquaman Page Punchers figures from McFarlane Toys
FIRST LOOK at the next wave of Page Punchers!— McFarlane Toys (@mcfarlanetoys) January 10, 2023
Aquaman, Black Manta, Ocean Master and Aqualad 7" scale figures including an all new exclusive Aquaman comic are COMING SOON...#McFarlaneToys #PagePunchers #DCComics #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/iCFFAg0cYI
The folks at McFarlane Toys have unveiled the next wave of Page Punchers toys coming our way, and "Aquaman" fans should be happy. Ripped right from the pages of DC Comics, the lineup includes 7-inch figures based on Arthur Curry himself, as well as Black Manta, Ocean Master, and Aqualad. Undoubtedly, these are being planned to hit shelves in advance of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" later this year. No word yet on pricing, retailer information, or a specific release date, but stay tuned.
It sure sounds like Mike Colter has moved on from Luke Cage
It's been several years since we last saw Mike Colter in the Marvel universe, as "Luke Cage" went off the air in 2018 after running for two seasons. But with Charlie Cox's Daredevil returning, one can't help but wonder if Colter will get a call as well. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Colter addressed the topic and, admittedly, it sounds like he's pretty much moved on with his life:
"I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don't think about Luke Cage opportunities. It's one of those things where it's in the rear view mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character's living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."
So yeah, it doesn't really seem like Colter has been waiting by the phone for several years hoping for a chance to get back in the ring. Still, it sounds like he'd at least be open to it if that call ever did come.
Check out this unused scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home
Storyboard artist Phil Langone has taken to Instagram to share a scene that could have been in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." More than just still images, Langone has put together an animatic that shows a scene that was conceptualized between Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, and Sandman. This is radically different from how we actually caught up with Sandman in the film, though it's interesting to see that there were other options on the table. Check it out for yourself above.
Is Adam Driver the top choice for Reed Richards?!
What's the time? It's rumor time! It looks like Adam Driver, who previously played Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, really might be up for a major role in the MCU. Specifically, he is said to be the top choice for the role of Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four," according to The Direct. While this has yet to be corroborated by a trade publication, or Disney/Marvel Studios for that matter, this is not the first time this rumor has surfaced, and it appears to be gaining traction. Now the big question is, would Driver sign on for another big franchise? That could be the determining factor, assuming this is indeed Marvel's top choice for the role. We'll see how this all shakes out in the coming months.
The new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer is coming soon
End of this month pic.twitter.com/62AI71b3AA— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 10, 2023
We're going to be getting a new look at "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" very soon, it seems. Director David F. Sanberg recently took to Twitter to share the above image, which appears to be of a trailer card that generally appears in theaters before a trailer plays. This, coupled with the caption that reads "end of this month" pretty much confirms that we're getting a new trailer for the sequel before January's end. That would make sense, given that the film is set to hit theaters in March. So be on the lookout and we'll be sure to bring the footage your way as soon as it drops.
Gabriel Luna would still like the chance to return as Ghost Rider
It's been several years since Gabriel Luna suited up as Ghost Rider on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and, unfortunately, with the character's Hulu series scrapped ahead of production, he never really had the chance to shine. But Luna still believes there is more to say with Robbie Reyes, and he would jump at the chance to appear in the MCU, unlikely though that may be. Speaking with ComicBook.com, he said the following:
"I think that the way we left it ... I would definitely think that there's a lot more to say. I loved the response. Everyone loved Robbie and they loved the character. And if we only ever did those ten episodes and nothing else, I would feel very complete with what we were able to do. To bring awareness to the character, to show people a Mexican-American hero — the first on television, I believe. I know that's said a lot but I think people forget about 2016 when we did that with Robbie. But he's a wonderful character and I love him. I'd absolutely be happy to continue."
Given the decision to scrap the planned "Ghost Rider" show, it seems extremely unlikely the MCU will circle back to Luna's take on the character. Then again, all things are possible in the multiverse.
Hey! Look! It's M.O.D.O.K. without his mask on!
First peek at unmasked MODOK in ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA’. pic.twitter.com/Ef5UlzYr3U— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2023
We recently got a brand new, action-packed trailer for next month's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and it came with a lot to process. One thing that fans may have missed is that a couple of blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots contain our first look at M.O.D.O.K. without his mask on. So yeah, we are going to get the big-faced, floating head that many fans are familiar with from the comics, as well as the short-lived animated show on Hulu. It is going to be interesting to see how a character like this, wild as he is, translates to live-action. But that's, at the very least, a poorly-framed still image to give us some idea for the time being.
Harry Styles will return as Eros in the MCU, assures producer Nate Moore
It's been well over a year since Harry Styles made his debut as Eros, aka Star Fox, in a post-credits scene in "Eternals." The brother of Thanos is in the MCU! But was that just a one-off, or are we going to see him again? According to producer Nate Moore, that's not the last we've seen of Styles. Speaking recently to Deadline, Moore explained, "We didn't cast Harry for a tag. (There's) more stories to be told with that character." So there we have it! As for when those stories will happen and what shape they'll take? That remains to be seen.
Check out the new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Lastly, Marvel has revealed another new poster for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to go with the latest trailer, which we broke down in detail. The poster, for better or worse, is very much a standard MCU movie poster. We've got all of the major characters from the film built around Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, with Jonathan Majors' Kang looming large over it all. It certainly gets the job done. The movie is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.