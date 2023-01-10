Superhero Bits: A Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer Is Imminent, The MCU's M.O.D.O.K. Revealed & More

It's been several years since we last saw Mike Colter in the Marvel universe, as "Luke Cage" went off the air in 2018 after running for two seasons. But with Charlie Cox's Daredevil returning, one can't help but wonder if Colter will get a call as well. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Colter addressed the topic and, admittedly, it sounds like he's pretty much moved on with his life:

"I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don't think about Luke Cage opportunities. It's one of those things where it's in the rear view mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character's living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."

So yeah, it doesn't really seem like Colter has been waiting by the phone for several years hoping for a chance to get back in the ring. Still, it sounds like he'd at least be open to it if that call ever did come.