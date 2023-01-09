Superhero Bits: An Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Poster, The New Guardians Of The Galaxy & More

Greg Berlanti is staying with Warner Bros. through 2027. The man who brought us shows like "Arrow" and "The Flash," the architect of the Arrowverse and one of the most prolific producers in all of television, has signed a new deal with the studio, per The Hollywood Reporter. It was somewhat unclear what was going to happen with Berlanti given the recent sale of The CW and the goings on at Warner Bros. Discovery following the acquisition last year. In any event, Berlani is now set to continue making shows for WBD for at least the next for yours. In a statement, he said the following:

"Every day I wake up grateful I get to get tell stories for a living with so many talented people that I love. With this deal, I'll be lucky enough to be going into my third decade of making TV and calling Warner Bros. my home. The TV business has changed and Warner Bros. has changed, too, but I'm as grateful as ever to be making television and working with a passionate, brilliant, and kind leader like Channing Dungey and alongside a wise and tremendous old friend like Brett Paul. In my time getting to know David Zaslav, he is the most rare of Hollywood leaders: honest, loyal, and visionary about the kind of thriving Warner Bros. he wants to build for the future, where storytellers like myself can have a home to tell stories that excite and move audiences all over the world, for years to come."

It's unclear what, precisely, Berlanti will do in the DC Universe, but we know his "Green Lantern" show is still moving forward after being retooled. One assumes he will certainly be playing in that sandbox more under this new deal though.