Superhero Bits: An Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Poster, The New Guardians Of The Galaxy & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" gets a new poster.
Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti has a new deal at Warner Bros.
A new behind the scenes look at "The Flash" movie.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" are getting a wild reboot from Marvel Comics.
New year, new Guardians of the Galaxy
Well, now. Looks like the word's out.— Jackson Lanzing (@JacksonLanzing) January 6, 2023
We're writing GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.
A hard-edged cosmic western that burns down the heroes you know to reveal the raw survivors beneath.
It's Unforgiven meets Nextwave - drawn by the incomparable Kev Walker.
Make. Mine. @Marvel. pic.twitter.com/eRGznLd5sD
Last week, Marvel Comics released several teasers for something called "Grootfall." It was clearly related to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" but little context was provided. Now we have that context. It has been confirmed that the title is getting relaunched in April, with Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly penning the series, featuring artwork by Kev Walker. As for what they've cooked up? Marvel teased the following:
A new phenomenon known as "Grootfall," an overwhelmingly powerful threat that will force the Guardians on a new mission that will test their limits as a found family. First seen in yesterday's foreboding teaser, "Grootfall" will not only push the team to their breaking point but will also drive them out to the furthest reaches of space where they'll encounter strange worlds in desperate need of the Guardians.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" #1 hits shelves on April 12, 2023.
Greg Berlanti, the man behind the Arrowverse, signs huge deal with Warner Bros.
Greg Berlanti is staying with Warner Bros. through 2027. The man who brought us shows like "Arrow" and "The Flash," the architect of the Arrowverse and one of the most prolific producers in all of television, has signed a new deal with the studio, per The Hollywood Reporter. It was somewhat unclear what was going to happen with Berlanti given the recent sale of The CW and the goings on at Warner Bros. Discovery following the acquisition last year. In any event, Berlani is now set to continue making shows for WBD for at least the next for yours. In a statement, he said the following:
"Every day I wake up grateful I get to get tell stories for a living with so many talented people that I love. With this deal, I'll be lucky enough to be going into my third decade of making TV and calling Warner Bros. my home. The TV business has changed and Warner Bros. has changed, too, but I'm as grateful as ever to be making television and working with a passionate, brilliant, and kind leader like Channing Dungey and alongside a wise and tremendous old friend like Brett Paul. In my time getting to know David Zaslav, he is the most rare of Hollywood leaders: honest, loyal, and visionary about the kind of thriving Warner Bros. he wants to build for the future, where storytellers like myself can have a home to tell stories that excite and move audiences all over the world, for years to come."
It's unclear what, precisely, Berlanti will do in the DC Universe, but we know his "Green Lantern" show is still moving forward after being retooled. One assumes he will certainly be playing in that sandbox more under this new deal though.
Stephen Amell shares set photo from his return as Green Arrow on The Flash
What an honor to be back. pic.twitter.com/Eb1ZIJgB6l— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 6, 2023
Speaking of the Arrowverse, Stephen Amell has officially returned to it! We learned last week that the actor will be returning as Green Arrow in the final season of "The Flash" to help send Grant Gustin's Barry Allen off in style. Now, to tease us a bit, Amell has shared the above photo from the set, confirming that his work is underway. As for how he'll reunite with Barry? That is a question for another time. But be on the lookout for "The Flash" season 9 beginning February 8, 2023, on The CW.
#SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix trends on Twitter, and it's time for this to stuff to stop
The so-called Snyderverse has been over for some time now, as director Zack Snyder moved on after "Justice League" and Warner Bros. has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-heads of DC Studios. Snyder's shared universe didn't work, and that's just the way the cookie crumbled. But certain sections of the internet just cannot let that go and their latest absurd social media stunt? #SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix recently began trending, with people suggesting that Snyder's plans for the DCU be sold to Netflix so that the streaming service can make those movies. There is so much wrong with this from a business perspective, from the fact that it would make no sense for WB to do this, and that Netflix has not at all indicated their interest. Yet, here we are. It's truly time for this stuff to end and for DC fans to move on.
Ant-Man stars in a new Heineken commercial
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the first MCU film coming our way in 2023, and the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU. It is due to hit theaters next month and, as such, it appears as though Marvel and Disney have gotten the marketing train rolling. Case in point, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man stars in the above Heineken commercial, which is promoting the non-alcoholic version of the popular beer. Check it out for yourself above.
Andy Muschietti shares a behind the scenes photo from The Flash movie
Director Andy Muschietti has shared a new behind the scenes photo from "The Flash," a movie he has been working on for a very, very long time at this point. It's gone through reshoots, regime changes at Warner Bros., trouble with its lead star, Ezra Miller, and other messes. Yet, through all of that, Muschietti has persevered. The director, in the caption provided with the photo, says, "We are bringing the lightning soon." Does that mean we're getting a trailer in the near future? That wouldn't seem out of the question! Stay tuned.
Hugh Jackamn has six months to get back in Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman hasn't had to be in superhero shape since he hung up his Wolverine claws in 2017 following the release of "Logan." But he's been pulled out of retirement for a role in "Deadpool 3," and that means he needs to get back at it. Speaking recently on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" the actor explained that, after he finishes his show "The Music Man," he'll have six months to get back into shape before filming begins:
"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time. So, we have six months from when I finish to when I start filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."
"Deadpool 3" is currently set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. No pressure, Jackman.
Behold! A New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster
Circling back to "Quantumania," Marvel has released a pretty stylish new poster for the movie, which you can check out above. It's very comic book-y and comes with a tagline reading, "Witness the beginning of a new dynasty." This seems to be teeing up the ball for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which was announced last summer. And, as we know, Jonathan Majors' Kang will be a big part of this film. Also of note, a new trailer is set to debut tonight during the College Football Playoff National Championship. So keep your eyes open for that. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.
Look out for these Disney 100 Marvel Comics covers all year long
Celebrate 100 years of @Disney with variant covers that put a Disney twist on iconic Marvel Comics moments! 🎉— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 9, 2023
Read more about the latest #Disney100 covers here: https://t.co/wytxlZBwml pic.twitter.com/KJQghUZvxe
Lastly, Marvel Comics has unveiled more details about the variant covers it will be releasing as part of Disney's 100 year celebration in 2023. There will be 12 covers in total, with one hitting shops each month of the year. It will kick off with a special copy of "Amazing Spider-Man" #17 this month. As for the above, previewed artwork, be on the lookout for "Amazing Spider-Man" #23 on April 5, "Amazing Spider-Man" #25 on May 3, and "Amazing Spider-Man" #27 on June 7. Full details on the upcoming covers can be found by clicking here.