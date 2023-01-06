Superhero Bits: The Joker Is Pregnant, Revealing Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art & More

While "Blade" did a lot to earn good will for the Marvel name theatrically, 2000's "X-Men" was undoubtedly a turning point in terms of superhero cinema. Though it is tricky as Bryan Singer directed many of those movies, and he has since come under fire with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and poor on-set behavior. Heck, it lost him a job directing "Red Sonja." It's bad. Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in every one of Singer's films, recently addressed the elephant in the room in an interview with Variety. Here's what he had to say about it:

"There's a lot of things at stake there. 'X-Men' was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there's a lot to be proud of. And there's certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked. But I guess I don't know how to elegantly answer that. I think it's complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we've achieved and what momentum that started."

As for the Singer stuff, Jackman added, "This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me. I think it's fair to say that... There are some stories, you know... I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now. And I think that things have changed for the better." The actor is very clearly trying to be as diplomatic as possible here. It's possible for him to be proud of that work while acknowledging the ugliness behind it, and my read on it is that's what he's trying to do here.