Superhero Bits: Green Arrow Returns For The Flash's Final Season, An Update On Jeremy Renner & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Stephen Amell is coming back as Green Arrow.
-
"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner shares an update after his accident.
-
A member of Congress is sworn in with the help of Superman.
-
The next era of "Marvel Snap" is going to be savage.
-
All that and more!
Marvel Comics announces Grootfall (whatever that is)
Grootfall approaches... #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/CknvyJa9Uv— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 4, 2023
I am Groot! That's Groot for, have you heard about "Grootfall?" Well, as we can see in the above teaser image, Marvel Comics is planning an event of some kind under that title in April of this year. Unfortunately, for the time being, virtually no details have been revealed other than the title. But we can safely assume that Groot will heavily feature in it. Stay tuned for more.
Marvel Snap reveals new season titled Savage Land
We've talked quite a bit about "Marvel Snap" in this here column ever since it launched last year to surprisingly great reviews. As the game rolls right along, the first season of 2023 is upon us in the form of "Savage Land." As we can see in the above artwork, this looks to be inspired by the "Savage Avengers" and, in this man's opinion, that's pretty damn cool. It will involve characters such as Zabu (the tiger creature in that image), Dazzler, and Devil Dinosaur, among others. Players looking for a more complete breakdown can read the latest update on the new season by clicking here.
Check out this new poster for The Flash season 9
Balance will need to be restored. The final season of #TheFlash begins Wednesday, February 8 on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/6Ywz6um2qo— The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 3, 2023
The beginning of the end for "The Flash" is fast approaching as the show's ninth and final season is debuting next month on The CW. We may or may not (we totally do) have more to say about the final run of episodes here in a moment, but for now, we've got a brand new poster that very much leans into the fact that Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is getting ready to hang it up after spending nearly a decade as the Scarlet Speedster on the small screen. The series returns on February 8.
Toby Kebbell has had it with the Doctor Doom stuff
Toby Kebbell is, arguably, one of cinema's most underappreciated actors. In no small part, it probably has to do with the fact that he gets stuck in unfortunate projects that seem good on paper. No more unfortunate than 2015's disastrous "Fantastic Four," directed by Josh Trank. In the film. Kebbell played Doctor Doom, and naturally, given all of the Marvel multiverse stuff going on, the actor has been asked about it a great deal. Speaking with Comicbook.com recently, Kebbell made it clear just how uninterested he is in discussing it further.
"I'd eat a whole croque en bouche of placenta puffs rather than be asked if I would go back and be terrible as Doctor Doom again. 'Hey, you were terrible as Doctor Doom. Would you go back and do it again?' Eh, no."
To punctuate the whole thing, the interviewer mentioned that it wasn't his fault, to which, Kebbell replied, "You're absolutely right; it was not my fault." So yeah, he may be harboring some bitterness there. In any event, don't expect to see him pop up in "Secret Wars."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets a Disney+ trailer
Marvel and Disney recently confirmed that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be making its streaming debut on Disney+ on February 1. That being the case, they've put together a brief trailer for the streaming release, and it is absolutely filled with kind of spoiler-y footage for anyone who hasn't seen the film. Then again, if you haven't seen it already, one assumes the sequel was probably not a priority and is probably going to be more of a casual watch anyhow. But the spoiler-averse who have been waiting to watch it from the comfort of home would do well to just bookmark the date and not watch this spot.
Jeremy Renner shares Instagram poster from hospital following snow plow accident
"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner was recently involved in a very serious incident involving a snowplow that landed him in the ICU. The actor remains in critical conduction but, as evidenced by the above Instagram post, he's improved enough to thank fans for their well-wishes. Admittedly, Renner looks pretty rough, which is to be expected, given that he was run over by a large piece of machinery called a Snowcat, per CNN. He has undergone multiple surgeries and there is currently no clear timetable for his recovery. But this post is a sign that things are trending in the right direction.
It's official: Stephen Amell's Green Arrow is back for The Flash season 9
Of course I’m coming back. pic.twitter.com/T3uwq89JYW— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2023
The man who started the Arrowverse is coming back to help close it all out. Stephen Amell has been confirmed to return as Green Arrow in "The Flash" season 9. Yes, the "Arrow" star is coming out of retirement for one last ride alongside Barry Allen, The CW has confirmed. Executive producer Eric Wallace had this to say about it:
"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen. After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of 'The Flash.'"
Amell wasted no time chiming in on the news with the above, heartfelt tweet. As for how Oliver Queen will factor in? That remains to be seen, but we haven't seen the heroic archer since "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in 2019.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles deluxe box set from Mezco Toys
Lastly, the folks at Mezco Toys have revealed that their upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" deluxe box set is now available for pre-order. The set of four figures comes with tons of various accessories, as well as 28 different points of articulation. For fans of the '90s version of the characters, these may well deserve some room on the ol' action figure shelf. As far as pricing goes, the set retails for $400 and is expected to ship between October and December of this year. Those interested can get full details and/or secure a pre-order by clicking here.