Superhero Bits: Green Arrow Returns For The Flash's Final Season, An Update On Jeremy Renner & More

Toby Kebbell is, arguably, one of cinema's most underappreciated actors. In no small part, it probably has to do with the fact that he gets stuck in unfortunate projects that seem good on paper. No more unfortunate than 2015's disastrous "Fantastic Four," directed by Josh Trank. In the film. Kebbell played Doctor Doom, and naturally, given all of the Marvel multiverse stuff going on, the actor has been asked about it a great deal. Speaking with Comicbook.com recently, Kebbell made it clear just how uninterested he is in discussing it further.

"I'd eat a whole croque en bouche of placenta puffs rather than be asked if I would go back and be terrible as Doctor Doom again. 'Hey, you were terrible as Doctor Doom. Would you go back and do it again?' Eh, no."

To punctuate the whole thing, the interviewer mentioned that it wasn't his fault, to which, Kebbell replied, "You're absolutely right; it was not my fault." So yeah, he may be harboring some bitterness there. In any event, don't expect to see him pop up in "Secret Wars."