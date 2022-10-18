Superhero Bits: The Flash 2 Already Has A Script, Marvel Zombies Will Be Short & More

Charlie Cox made his glorious return as Daredevil in the penultimate episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." But that's just the beginning as Cox will be back in "Echo" before leading the massive "Daredevil: Born Again" series on Disney+. But are we going to see Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock team up again? In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tatiana Maslany half-jokingly expressed her strong desire to appear in "Born Again."

"I keep texting him being like, 'Am I required for set today?' And he says, 'We'll let you know by lunch.' But he just keeps putting it off. I've been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach."

In short, we'll see, though it doesn't sound like it would take much to get Maslany on board.