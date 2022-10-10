Pepsi, The Rescue Dog Who Plays Krypto In Titans, Was Afraid Of Boom Mics At First [NYCC]

Dogs are the best companions for humans, especially when they can shoot lasers from their irresistible eyes (sorry exclusively cat people, I do not make the rules). Krypto, the doggie of Connor Kent (Joshua Orpin), aka Super Boy, forged from the DNA of Lex Luther and Clark Kent (yes, that is messed up), from "Titans" has to be the cutest pet there is in the DC Universe, adding some fluff to the brooding Titans. He sits and wags his tail proudly among a pantheon of superhero pet sidekicks from DC to Marvel.

One of the dog stars that plays Krypto goes by the name of "Pepsi." And if his appearance in the recent season 4 footage indicates, we're going to get more Pepsi, his loyalty to Connor Kent, and hopefully his laser eyes. When it comes to television and films, dogs can be a hot mess to film with especially in the case of Coco as Sarii in "Prey." But the cuddliness of a canine can be worth the rewards of an attentive and attached audience as well as a newly formed bond between human and dog.

Everyone loves Krypto (again, I don't make the rules). At the most recent 2022 New York Comic Con, "Titans" actor Ryan Potter said that his Beast Boy (Gar Logan) would take one look at Krypto and transform into a cosplay of Krypto. It's no surprise that the audience cheered when the moderator asked Orpin about Krypto.