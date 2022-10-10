Titans Season 4 Teaser And Clip Showcase Brother Blood And A Bearded Lex Luthor

The teaser doesn't show much, just arcane symbols and a hand rising out of a vat of blood while chanting goes on in the background. The chanting sounds similar to what we heard a decade ago in "The Dark Knight Rises," but of course, this ain't a Batman movie, and Titans team leader Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) might take offense to the implication that it is, since he's been known to say, "F*** Batman."

No, knowing comic book history, that's more likely the Cult of Blood, not the League of Shadows, in the "Titans" season 4 teaser. The hand itself belongs to Brother Blood (not Ra's al Ghul, who did cameo in "The Dark Knight Rises" and had his own green Lazarus Pits that he rose out of in "Batman: The Animated Series.")

In "Titans" season 4, Joseph Morgan plays Brother Blood, who was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez and first appeared in "The New Teen Titans" #21, published by DC Comics in 1982. Earlier this year, the actor discussed bringing the character to life and how he would not be Brother Blood right away, saying (via ComicBook.com):