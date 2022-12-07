What Made James Cameron Want To Return For An Avatar Sequel

Once "Avatar: The Way of Water" finally makes its way (of water) to theaters in just a few short weeks, director James Cameron will have spent a minimum of nearly two whole decades planning and developing the first two movies in this epic saga — and counting. With another couple of sequels already far along in various stages of production and tentative plans for the series to stretch to six or even seven total movies, it's clear that the visionary talent has no intention of stopping anytime soon. While the rest of us can hardly even muster up the energy to get out of bed every morning for our much more mundane day jobs, the 68-year-old filmmaker is going strong and embarking on his familiar quest to break box office records with movies that the entire world shows up for.

Cameron has previously touched on his motivation for coming back for more and more "Avatar" sequels, but it remains a treat to hear the "Aliens," "Terminator," and "Titanic" director turn his gaze inwards and reflect on just why he's so committed to dedicating so much of his life to this one, decades-spanning story.

In a virtual press conference attended by /Film's Jacob Hall ahead of the release of "The Way of Water," Cameron once again spoke about his "incentive" to come back to the scene of the crime — the "crime" being the largest box office haul of all-time, naturally — and attempt to pull off that once-in-a-lifetime magic yet again. Surprisingly, he pushed back against the conventional wisdom that a sequel was a surefire guarantee after how well the original performed (even as recently as last year, mind you) and gave credit exactly where its due: to the cast.