Superhero Bits: More Mutants In Phase 5 Of The MCU, The Legacy Of Ant-Man & More
Marvel celebrates Black History Month with series of special comic covers
Celebrate Black History Month in February 2023 with variant covers, backup stories, and more!
For Black History Month in 2023, Marvel Comics is going to commemorate the occasion with several special covers featuring some of the publisher's most beloved Black heroes. Above, we can see several featuring the likes of Storm, Blade, Black Panther, and Photon. The publisher will also release a special titled "Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever" #1 in February 2023. Full details on the covers and release dates can be found by clicking here.
Check out this rad artwork for the next Power Rangers/Ninja Turtles crossover
Boom! recently announced that the Power Rangers are teaming up once again with the Heroes in a Half-Shell for "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II," which hits shelves later this month. Artist InHyuk Lee decided to hype things up a bit by sharing the above artwork, which is a pretty impressive blend of the Blue Ranger and Leonardo. Look for issue #1 of the limited series on shelves on December 28, 2022.
Need a brief recap of Doom Patrol season 3, by chance?
"Doom Patrol" season 4 is just around the corner, but it's been a while since audiences have had the chance to catch up with DC's strangest group of heroes. For those who may need a little refresher, the above video serves as a succinct recap of the show's third season, which could save you some time and get you up to speed in a hurry before the series returns to HBO Max on December 8, 2022.
Is Pom Klementieff making the jump to the DC Universe?
James Gunn is getting ready to say goodbye to the MCU with the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" next year, and we recently got a look at the first trailer. Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios and is hatching some pretty major plans for the future over there. On Twitter recently, Gunn shared some "Kingdom Come" artwork to tease his DC plans, to which, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff responded with "Exciting!" A Fan then asked if Gunn had plans for her in the DCU, to which, the filmmaker replied, "Pom's always part of our plans!" So, does that mean Klementieff is gearing up for a DC role? Maybe! For what it's worth, she already appeared in a very brief cameo in "The Suicide Squad," but probably not one that would prevent her from doing something more significant in the future.
Henry Cavill's Superman is being promoted at CCXP
Robert Pattinson's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman are marketed at #CCXP22
Henry Cavill is planning to return as Superman in the DCU following his brief cameo in "Black Adam." The problem? He has no contract in place and Warner Bros., as a result, doesn't officially have anything in the works. Be that as it may, CCXP is going on right now in Brazil and, as we can see, the big DC banner there is highlighting Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Robert Pattinson's Batman, The Rock's Black Adam, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and yes, Cavill's Superman. So, what do we make of this? I'm not one for reckless speculation but talk amongst yourselves.
Here's some footage of Shuri as the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever
The big secret ahead of the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was who would end up taking up the mantle left behind by T'Challa. Well, the cat has been out of the bag for some time now, as Letitia Wright's Shuri is officially our new Black Panther. Since the movie is entering its fourth weekend at the box office, Marvel has decided to pull back the curtain, releasing some official footage of Shuri in the suit, with the mask off. It's not much, but this is now something they are going to put out in the open. The future is now.
Kevin Feige dodges the X-Men question but promises more mutants in the MCU
It has been more than three years since Disney purchased Fox, meaning the "X-Men" rights have been at Marvel Studios for some time now. Yet, we've only had little moments of mutants and no word on when the full "X-Men" team will enter the fold. Well, speaking at CCXP, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige addressed the topic head-on. While he dodged the main question, he did assure more mutants are coming in Phase 5:
"We've already met a few, there's one named Namor that you might've met recently. So, more to come, yes!"
We know for sure that "Deadpool 3" will bring Wolverine into the fold, so that would certainly support Feige's comments. As for what else we might be able to expect? Surely, that will stay a secret until the time is right.
The Legacy of Ant-Man trailer released ahead of Quantumania
While we didn't get a full-on new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" during CCXP, we did get a little something to help tee up the ball in the form of the above "Legacy of Ant-Man" video. It traces Paul Rudd's journey as Scott Lang from the beginning right up through the events of "Avengers: Endgame," leading into some footage of the upcoming trilogy capper. And yes, we get a little glimpse at Jonathan Majors as Kang. Check it out for yourself above.
Marvel's Midnight Suns has arrived, here are some stills and a teaser
Lastly, today is the day, gamers! "Marvel's Midnight Suns" has arrived after suffering multiple delays along the way. And, what's more, it has arrived with a great deal of praise from critics, setting up something for Marvel fans to look forward to outside of the movies and TV shows. The above teaser offers a glimpse at what to expect from the game. To go along with the video, 2K Games also shared some high-res stills from the game (below) highlighting some of the heroes in action. It all looks metal AF. Those interested in picking up a copy can do so by clicking here.
#MidnightSuns is out now!
Drop a comment for the Marvel hero you're most excited to play with 🗣️
— 2K (@2K) December 2, 2022