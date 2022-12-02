Superhero Bits: More Mutants In Phase 5 Of The MCU, The Legacy Of Ant-Man & More

James Gunn is getting ready to say goodbye to the MCU with the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" next year, and we recently got a look at the first trailer. Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios and is hatching some pretty major plans for the future over there. On Twitter recently, Gunn shared some "Kingdom Come" artwork to tease his DC plans, to which, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff responded with "Exciting!" A Fan then asked if Gunn had plans for her in the DCU, to which, the filmmaker replied, "Pom's always part of our plans!" So, does that mean Klementieff is gearing up for a DC role? Maybe! For what it's worth, she already appeared in a very brief cameo in "The Suicide Squad," but probably not one that would prevent her from doing something more significant in the future.