The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Hulu And Disney+ In December 2022

The holiday season is upon us and you know what that means: The vibe is about to get really cozy across all 900 of the streaming services you're subscribed to.

As usual, the year comes to a close with no shortage of heartwarming family films and holiday-themed titles. The House of Mouse has no plans to disappoint, with a long list of both movies and TV shows due to hit Hulu and Disney+. In fact, they've already started to arrive, with titles like "The Santa Clauses" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" releasing in November. But December is when the fun really begins, with plenty of wintery-themed delights slated to debut.

And though the seasonal slate can become overwhelming, December will also mark the arrival of various other binge-worthy titles that will be waiting on your watchlist when the long holiday weekend finally arrives. After all, family-friendly hijinks aren't the only way to spend the holiday: You can always go the non-traditional route with ghost stories, time travel, or a dramatic family crisis. Below is the list of titles set to arrive next month, with a special few that you should definitely plan to check out.