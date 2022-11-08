Hulu's Kindred: Release Date, Cast, And More About The Octavia Butler Adaptation

Believe it or not, an onscreen adaptation is a first for trailblazing author, Octavia Butler. The Black literary icon spent nearly three decades as one of the most prominent authors in sci-fi, publishing her first stories in the '70s and writing all the way into the early '00s, until her 2006 death. Over the course of her career, Butler won several awards and made history as the first sci-fi writer to receive a MacArthur Fellowship. Attempts have certainly been made to adapt her beloved works to the big and small screen alike, but the upcoming FX series "Kindred" has beaten them all to the finish line.

If you've spent any time with the 1979 novel, then you know what a thrilling series it will make: "Kindred" follows a woman being pulled back and forth in time, slowly uncovering a family history that she knew nothing about. Like many of Butler's novels, the story is tangled with complicated questions of race, culture, history, and identity — subjects made all the more fascinating when couched in science fiction.

Beyond its critically-acclaimed source material, the series also boasts an exciting creative team and a talented cast. What more could you need to mark the release date down on your calendar? Below is everything you need to know about "Kindred."