How Daniel Craig Avoided Making Glass Onion A Parody Of His Own Knives Out Performance

Warning: Minor spoiler ahead for "Glass Onion" (the spoiler is unrelated to the movie's main mystery plot).

The first time anyone hears Daniel Craig's Kentucky-fried accent in "Knives Out," it's a hilarious and unexpected joy. "Surely, he isn't going to speak that way the whole movie?" most viewers probably think to themselves. It's quite the initial shock to see the man we've known as James Bond for many years fully committing to a great bit, but by the end of "Knives Out," Benoit Blanc's deep Southern voice eventually becomes as charming as it is disarming. As most of "Knives Out" unfolds from Marta's (Ana De Armas) perspective, Benoit's silly accent keeps us on edge about whether or not he's the legitimate mystery-solver he claims to be or a flashy poser. Every gentleman sleuth has their quirks. Hercule Poirot has his signature mustache, and Benoit Blanc has his voice.

When it was announced that Benoit Blanc would return for a trilogy of "Knives Out" movies, many fans had one request (one that writer/director Rian Johnson actually considered): Give the character a different accent in each film.

Yes, the idea sounds hilarious on paper — but for Craig, returning to the role of Benoit Blanc for the first sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," was much more difficult than he expected. When asked by the Los Angeles Times about the creative process behind "Glass Onion," Craig and Johnson explained that their main goal was to ensure that Benoit didn't merely feel like an extended parody of Craig's original "Knives Out" performance in the film. By returning to the character with fresh eyes, the pair were able to approach him with from a different angle.