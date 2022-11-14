Why Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Didn't Write A Character Bible For Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc

To tell a good mystery story, a writer doesn't need to unravel their detective like they do the mystery itself. In the stories of Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the backstory is reserved for the suspects, victims, and the killers. The detective is a mere proxy, a character in the same shoes as the reader.

Nowadays, this isn't always the case. In the 21st century, detective stories carry more prestige than they did in the 19th or 20th because of Doyle and Christie's works. The rise in the genre has come with a change in how authors approach such stories as well. Take Tana French and her fantastic "Dublin Murder Squad" book series — each book follows a different detective who all come upon a case linked to their past. In solving it, each detective's self-perception is thrown up in the air. The series' formula is inextricable from how French develops her characters. Likewise, as the mythology of Sherlock Holmes has grown, modern adaptations have investigated the character more than Doyle did.

For writer-director Rian Johnson, however, the old ways are the best. "Knives Out" is a modern story told in a classical style. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is there to solve a murder, but Marta (Anna De Armas) is the center of the story. This is why you shouldn't go into the next "Knives Out Mystery," "Glass Onion," expecting more than a glimpse at Blanc's life outside of sleuthing.